Reece Topley ruled out of IPL 2023 with a shoulder injury, RCB to announce a replacement very soon

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Reece Topley

Injuries continue to hamper the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Reece Topley has been ruled out of the tournament. The left-arm pacer has travelled back to home after sustaining an injury in the game against Mumbai Indians. He dislocated his shoulder while fielding at short third-man position in the game. RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar confirmed the news while speaking to the broadcasters during the match between KKR and RCB.

Reece Topley bowled only two overs for RCB in their game against Mumbai Indians and picked up an early wicket of Cameron Green to leave the five-time champions reeling in their innings. Unfortunately, he will no more be part of IPL 2023 as Bangar said, " Reece Topley has travelled back home and he has been ruled out of the tournament. We will be seeking for a replacement soon."

RCB have been struggling with injuries to crucial players as Will Jacks got ruled out ahead of the season while Rajat Patidar has also been sidelined. Josh Hazlewood, meanwhile, is set to join the team on April 14 but as Bangar informed, he might be available to play from April 17 for the team. Topley was playing as a back-up bowler for Hazlewood but even he has been ruled out now. In the game against KKR, David Willey replaced Topley and did well to pick up two wickets of Venkatesh Iyer and Mandeep Singh off consecutive deliveries.

RCB squad for IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Faf Du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell

Latest Cricket News