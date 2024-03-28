RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2024 Match 10 fantasy team, captaincy picks, predicted playing XIs

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns in the 10th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Friday (March 29). Interestingly, this is the third game for Faf du Plessis-led RCB side and KKR have so far played only one game.

Shreyas Iyer and his men took the field on April 23 and defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by four runs in the last-ball thriller. The team will be wary of the fact that their bowling didn't click in unison and almost conceded 209 runs against SRH before Harshit Rana defended seven runs off last five balls.

On the other hand, RCB lost to CSK in their opening game but got their first points on the board beating Punjab Kings in the previous outing. Virat Kohli was the star for them while Dinesh Karthik provided the finishing touches to take the team home in the last over. RCB will be looking to continue in the same vein and climb in the points table.

RCB vs KKR Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 10th T20 match

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Date & Time: Friday, March 30 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

RCB vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt

Batters: Virat Kohli (VC), Faf du Plessis, Rinku Singh

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell (C), Cameron Green

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy

SRH vs MI Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Andre Russell: West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell is a beast when he gets going. Moreover, being an all-rounder, he is the best captaincy pick. Also, he is coming off a brilliant knock of 64 runs off 25 balls in the previous game. He also picked up two wickets conceding 25 runs in two overs.

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli can be considered to make captain as well given his form. He scored 21 runs in the opening game of the season but then backed it up with 77 off 49 balls in the game against Punjab Kings helping RCB win the match in the 177-run chase.

IPL 2024 Match 10 probable predicted XIs:

RCB probable playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Siraj, Yash Dayal

Impact player - Mahipal Lomror

KKR probable playing XI: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy

Impact player - Suyash Sharma