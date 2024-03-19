RCB Unbox event: Franchise changes name to Royal Challengers 'Bengaluru' ahead of IPL 2024

Follow us on Image Source : PTI RCB team

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have changed their name to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a special RCB Unbox event held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday. The franchise confirmed the news on its social media handles. Along with the name, the franchise also launched a new logo ahead of the upcoming season of the tournament.

The major development took place at the RCB Unbox event on March 19 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The franchise celebrated the event, inviting the men's players and also the newly WPL crowned women's team to the venue. The event also saw several bands and music artists performing at the venue, which looked packed with fans in huge numbers. The visuals looked mesmerizing at night as the lights were turned off and the fans switched on their phone camera lights, making it look like a WWE event.

In the event, the women's team marked its presence too, days after winning the WPL trophy. The Smriti Mandhana-led side received a guard of honour from the men's team and also took a lap of honour around the Chinnaswamy Stadium with the trophy afloat.

RCB great Virat Kohli was also present in the event and also opened on his "dream" to win an IPL title. "As everyone knows, I will always be here to be part of the group which wins for the first time, I will try my absolute best for the franchise, it's a dream of mine as well to know how it feels to win the IPL - hopefully this year," Kohli said in the event.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won its first trophy in franchise cricket on Sunday (March 17). The Smriti Mandhana-led side defeated Delhi Capitals in the final to win the Women's Premier League (WPL). However, the buzz is now around the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the much-talked-about RCB Unbox event also got underway today as planned at 4 PM.

Within a few days after winning their first trophy, RCB have changed their name from Royal Challengers Bangalore to Royal Challengers 'Bengaluru' as expected after hinting about it several times on social media.