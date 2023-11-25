RCB sign Mayank Dagar from Sunrisers Hyderabad, trade Shahbaz Ahmed ahead of IPL 2024 auction, reports

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ VK_EIGHTEEN Mayank Dagar with Virat Kohli during IPL 2023

With everyone focusing on Hardik Pandya's potential trade to Mumbai Indians, there is a strong surge in IPL transfer activities ahead on D-day on November 26. With all speculations aside, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have reportedly signed Mayank Dagar from Sunrisers Hyderabad with Shahbaz Nadeem traded out on Saturday.

According to a report from Cricbuzz, Virat Kohli-led RCB and their Southern rivals SRH traded Mayank Dagar and Shahbaz Ahmed a day before the deadline to submit the retained players list. Mayank Dagar cost SRH INR 1.8 crore during the IPL 2023 auction but the spin all-rounder from Delhi was not able to make an impact with just one wicket in three games.

Shahbaz, who made his T20I debut in October 2023, was re-signed by RCB during the IPL 2022 mega auction for INR 2.4 crore. Shahbaz took only one wicket in five innings and scored 42 runs in six innings last season and also struggled to make an impact in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023.

Royal Challengers Bangalore endured a poor 2023 season with just seven wins in 14 games. They will be looking to start fresh with new head coach Andy Flower and team director Mo Bobat taking the management roles for the upcoming season. Various reports also suggest that the franchise is looking to release the star Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and Indian pacer Harshal Patel ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

On the other hand, SRH finished the last season at the bottom of the points table with just four wins. Aiden Markram-led franchise will be looking to shore up some funds by releasing deadwood aspects with just INR 6.55 crore left in the purse for next month's player auction in Dubai.

More to follow...

