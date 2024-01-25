Ravi Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja surpass Kumble, Harbhajan to become most successful bowling pair for India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ashwin and Jadeja.

The spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja has become the most successful bowling pair for India in the 92-year-old cricket history of the Men in Blue. The highly celebrated bowling pair is currently in action during the India vs England 1st Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Ashwin and Jadeja were right on the money after England made a risk-filled 'Bazball' start to the Test match. The English openers - Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley managed to negate the swing threat from Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj and were placed at 55/0 before the two magician spinners inflicted a mini-collapse. They two took three wickets and went on to create an all-time record for India.

Ashwin and Jadeja have become the most successful bowling partnership for India, surpassing the Legendary duo of Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh in terms of wickets taken in pairs. With those three wickets, the two spin icons now have 503 wickets playing together, while Harbhajan and Kumble shared 501 wickets between them. Harbhajan and Zaheer Khan have 474 wickets between them.

Most wickets in partnership:

James Anderson, Stuart Broad: 1039 wickets

Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath: 1001 wickets

Muralidaran, Vaas: 895 wickets

Walsh, Ambrose: 762 wickets

Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis: 599 wickets

Ashwin, Jadeja: 503 wickets*

Harbhajan, Kumble: 501 wickets

Most successful spin pair

Notably, they are now also the most successful spin pair in the world. All the pairs ranked above than these two are pacers or a pacer in partnership with a spinner. Ashwin and Jadeja got to the feat with three scalps in the first session of the opening Day of the match. 37-year-old off-spinner first removed Ben Duckett LBW before the left-armer got Ollie Pope on the back of a good low-diving catch. Ashwin then made another strike when he got Zak Crawley for 20, sending England three down for 60. The English side recovered from their with Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow doing the hard yards as the visitors went at lunch 108/3