Rahul Dravid officially appointed as new Team India head coach

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) on Wednesday appointed former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid as the new coach of Team India. The 48-year-old batting legend will take charge of the team after the ongoing T20 World Cup.

"The Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Ms Sulakshana Naik and Mr RP Singh on Wednesday unanimously appointed Mr Rahul Dravid as the Head Coach of Team India (Senior Men). The former India captain will take charge from the upcoming home series against New Zealand," read BCCI press release.

The cricket body also congratulated the outgoing coach Ravi Shastri for a successful tenure while confirming bowling coach Bharati Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and batting coach Vikram Rathour will also go out with the outgoing coach.

"The Board congratulates Mr Shastri (former Team Director & Head Coach), Mr B. Arun (Bowling Coach), Mr R. Sridhar (Fielding Coach) and Mr Vikram Rathour (Batting Coach) on a successful tenure. Under Shastri, the Indian Cricket Team adopted a bold and fearless approach and performed creditably both in home and away conditions. India climbed to the top position in the Test format and made it to the final of the inaugural World Test Championship in England," read BCCI statement.