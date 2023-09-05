Quinton de Kock announces shock retirement from ODIs at age of 30, World Cup 2023 to be his last assignment

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Quinton de Kock will be playing his last in the ODIs in World Cup 2023 in India

South African star wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock will be pulling the curtains down on his ODI career after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. De Kock, who made his debut for the Proteas in ODIs in 2013, has already announced his retirement from Tests in 2021 and will now be hanging his boots from ODIs just aged 30. The upcoming five-match ODI series against Australia and then the World Cup will be his last few games for the Proteas in the 50-over format.

Confirming the development, Proteas on Twitter (X) said, "Quinton de Kock has announced his retirement from ODI cricket following the conclusion of the ICC @cricketworldcup in India."

South Africa announced their 15-member World Cup on Tuesday, September 5 with no real surprises. Temba Bavuma will continue to lead the side as all the experienced members including De Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Reeza Hendricks and the injured duo of Keshav Maharaj and Sisanda Magala, who have successfully recovered. The unfortunate one to miss out is Janneman Malan, who averages 47.90 but lost his form after the India series in last October.

South Africa World Cup squad: Temba Bavuma (capt), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen

