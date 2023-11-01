NZ vs SA, World Cup 2023: Pune weather forecast, probable XIs, live telecast - all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY New Zealand will take on South Africa in Match No. 32 of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in Pune

New Zealand, who began the tournament with four wins in a row, find themselves in an unusual place of wanting to win a match rather crucially in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, given they have lost two matches in a row against India and Australia. The Black Caps went down to India and Australia narrowly as they fell short but will need two points as the likes of Afghanistan and Pakistan have started to make a move and since they face South Africa on Wednesday, November 1 in Pune, they would want to stop the Proteas from running away.

New Zealand will miss regular skipper Kane Williamson once again as he continues to recover from the thumb injury while the question remains on the availability of Lockie Ferguson and Mark Chapman. South Africa, on the other hand, got probably their most important and hard-earned victory yet against Pakistan while chasing and will hope to keep the winning momentum going.

Pune weather forecast

New Zealand and South Africa will be up against each other in a pleasant Pune. The breeze has gotten cooler in the last week or so in the city with the skies being clear. A clear day with bright sunshine and a pleasant evening is on the horizon on Wednesday, November 1 with no chance of rain. The temperatures will hover around a high of 32 degrees and a low of 17 degrees.

Probable playing XIs

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (w/c), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson/Tim Southee

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi

Live streaming and telecast

The New Zealand-south Africa clash will kick off at 2 PM IST with the toss scheduled to take place half an hour before. The match will be live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and other language-specific channels in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu on TV. The live streaming of the NZ vs SA match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Mobile users can watch the match for free on Hotstar.

