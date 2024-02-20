PSL 2024 Match 5: Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Pitch Report: How will surface play in Multan?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MULTAN SULTANS Multan Sultans

The caravan of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) continues with the fifth match set to be played between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Both sides stunned their respective opponents to win their respective opening matches of the season by 55 runs and eight wickets respectively. The two teams are well balanced at the moment and will be keen on continuing their winning momentum with matches coming thick and fast.

In their first match, Islamabad United comfortably chased down the total of 196 runs against Lahore Qalandars while the Multan Sultans breezed past the Karachi Kings defending 185 runs easily on their homeground. This will be the second match of the season in Multan and it remains to be seen if chasing remains as difficult as it was in the last game that the hosts won here.

Multan cricket stadium - Pitch Report

It is no surprise that the pitches are absolutely flat in PSL 2024. The batters are having fun but bowlers with enough variations also reap rewards. With only one game played at the venue so far, it is not yet certain that batting first will be beneficial. Hence, expect the team winning the toss to bowl first. A score around 180-190 seems to be par here.

Multan cricket stadium - T20 numbers game (Since PSL 2023)

Matches Played - 6

Won batting first - 5

Won bowling first - 1

Average first inns score - 163

Squads

Multan Sultans Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Khushdil Shah, Yasir Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Khan, Chris Jordan, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Shahzad, Faisal Akram, Aftab Ibrahim

Islamabad United Squad: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Shadab Khan(c), Agha Salman, Azam Khan(w), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Tymal Mills, Ubaid Shah, Rumman Raees, Jordan Cox, Qasim Akram, Shamyl Hussain, Hunain Shah, Shahab Khan