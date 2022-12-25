PCB Controversy: Former Pakistan player is not happy with Shahid Afridi's appointment as chief selector

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shahid Afridi in action

PCB Controversy: Pakistan cricket is currently going through loads of changes. The boys in green suffered heartbreak at the hands of England as they lost the Test series to them by a margin of 3-0. Just a day after Pakistan's defeat, Ramiz Raja was replaced by Najam Sethi as Pakistan Cricket Board's chief. Reports have it that Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif wasn't too impressed with Raja's ways and hence he made his stand pretty clear.

Following Sethi's appointment, the Pakistan Cricket Board made an official announcement regarding Shahid Afridi being appointed as the 'interim chief selector' of the men's cricket team. Interestingly all these changes have been made just a day before New Zealand take on Pakistan. Shahid Afridi's former teammates Abdul Razzaq and Rao Ifthikar Anjum have also joined him and they will have the onus upon themselves to revive Pakistan Cricket and dig them out of this hole. Afridi has been a stalwart of Pakistan Cricket for many years and Najam Sethi believes that he can do a world of good for the team. On the contrary, there is former Pakistan cricket player, Danish Kaneria who is miffed with Afridi's appointment and has expressed his views on Twitter.

Danish Kaneria's Tweet

Kaneria has posted a picture of Shahid Afridi tampering with the match ball. The picture is from the incident which took place in Perth when Australia were taking on Pakistan in a T20I match. It was pretty much clear that Shahid Afridi was trying to alter the condition of the ball. To Afridi's misfortune, the incident was caught on live TV and Afridi was banned for two T20Is.

Afridi had been a part of Pakistan's World Cup-winning team in 2009 and returned from international cricket in 2017. Afridi expressed his happiness about getting this opportunity and said that he will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling this responsibility. Afridi also thinks that Pakistan needs to get back to their winning ways and he has reiterated taking decisions based on the merit of a player

