PCB appoints Misbah-ul-Haq to lead 'high-profile' cricket technical committee

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Misbah-ul-Haq to lead its "high-profile" cricket technical committee and his role will entail advising the PCB chair on cricketing affairs. The committee will have two other Pakistan skippers in the form of Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Hafeez.

The announcement of the creation of the committee had come last week when PCB chair Zaka Ashraf informed that the committee will be headed by Misbah and will report to him. In addition to the three former captains, the committee will also include a representative of the chairman of the Cricket Management Committee and the head of the PCB's domestic cricket department.

The committee has been granted overarching powers and will have a say in almost every cricketing activity in the Pakistan cricketing circles.

"The CTC (Cricket Technical Committee) will provide recommendations on cricket-related matters, including, but not limited to the overall domestic structure, scheduling, playing conditions, appointment of the national selection committees, appointment of national team coaches, central and domestic contracts and plans for the development of umpires, referees and curators," a press release from the PCB read.

Notably, Pakistan cricket is going through a lot of change. The Zaka Ashraf-led management recently rose to power after the tenure of Najam Sethi came to an abrupt end within a few months of his appointment. Ashraf highlighted the significance behind the inclusion of Misbah, Inzamam and Hafeez in the committee by saying that they can ensure the production of top-class cricketers in the domestic circuit.

"These three former captains possess great cricket knowledge and understand the demands of modern-day cricket. Domestic cricket structure is a pillar of any cricketing nation. We have to make it fool-proof and its structure progressive," said Ashraf.

"The presence of Misbah, Inzamam, and Hafeez, three of Pakistan's most experienced and decorated cricketers who rose through the domestic ranks, will help us in providing our cricketers the best system to thrive so that we can produce the best cricketers."

