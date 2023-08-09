PCB announces Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2023

Wednesday, August 09, 2023
     
Pakistan will be playing the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka ahead of the Asia Cup. The squad for this series has also been announced.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Published on: August 09, 2023 17:29 IST
Babar Azam, Asia Cup 2023
Image Source : GETTY Babar Azam

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced Pakistan's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup and the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. The new chief-selector Inzamam-ul-Haq announced the 18-member squad for the Afghanistan ODIs while 17 of them will be playing the Asia Cup. The only player to not feature in the Asia Cup is Saud Shakeel. Moreover, Faheem Ashraf has returned to the ODI side after two years while Mohammad Haris has been picked as the second wicketkeeper.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (only for Afghanistan ODIs), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim

