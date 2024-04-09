PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Best fantasy picks for Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Punjab Kings will hope to get on a winning run as they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their second home game of IPL 2024

Punjab Kings will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their second home game of the 2024 edition of the IPL in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 9. The win against the Gujarat Titans might not have come just as a morale booster for the whole team and their campaign but also as a reminder that this team has the quality to win games to be able to qualify for the playoffs. Similarly, Sunrisers Hyderabad have found themselves on the right side of the result against the two five-time champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings and look like a team not to mess with.

Both the teams may not have hit their straps fully but there are signs that they could trouble a lot of teams in the upcoming games. Since both are coming from their respective wins, they will have a challenge to keep the momentum as inconsistency has been one of the features of their campaigns in the recent past.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have lost both their away games and how will they adapt to a new surface will be a challenge for them. However, they have a few Punjab boys in the line-up, who are familiar with the conditions at the Mullanpur stadium and their experience could be key for the Orange Army to challenge the home side.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2024 Match No. 23, PBKS vs SRH

Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Shahbaz Ahmed

Probable playing XIIs

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Brar, Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Nitish Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Jaydev Unadkat, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan