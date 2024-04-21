Sunday, April 21, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. PBKS vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Desperate Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans target crucial points in Mullanpur
Live now

PBKS vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Desperate Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans target crucial points in Mullanpur

PBKS vs GT IPL 2024 Live: Both Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans enter this game after disappointing defeats in their last games and find themselves in the bottom three positions in the points table. Punjab chased down a 200-run target against Gujarat in the first-leg fixture this season in Ahmedabad.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: April 21, 2024 18:24 IST
PBKS vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score
Image Source : INDIA TV PBKS vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score

PBKS vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score, Match Updates and Highlights

Two struggling sides Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans are set to clash in the crucial IPL 2024 fixture at Mullanpur's Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Shikhar Dhawan-less Punjab suffered a heartbreaking nine-run defeat while chasing 193 against Mumbai Indians in the last game and slipped to ninth position in the points table.

Shubam Gill's Gujarat were bowled out on 89 by Delhi Capitals, their lowest-ever IPL total, in the last match. Gujarat are yet to register two back-to-back wins in the IPL 2024 and are placed in the eighth position with three wins in seven games in the points table.

Live Score

 

Live updates :PBKS vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score and Match Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Apr 21, 2024 6:24 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    PBKS vs GT IPL 2024: Toss at 7

  • Apr 21, 2024 5:57 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    PBKS vs GT IPL 2024: Kick off at 7:30

  • Apr 21, 2024 5:55 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    PBKS vs GT IPL 2024 Match 37 Live Coverage

    Hello and welcome to India TV's live coverage of today's IPL 2024 Match 37. Punjab Kings are hosting struggling Gujarat Titans at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur with two crucial points up for grabs.

    Punjab registered a famous thrilling win while chasing a 200-run target against Gujarat in the first-leg fixture in Ahmedabad this season and are expected to clinch two points today.

    So, stay tuned for regular match updates and live scores here.

    Match Details:

    Match: IPL 2024, 37th T20 match

    Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur

    Date & Time: Sunday, April 21 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

    Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement