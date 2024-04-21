PBKS vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Desperate Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans target crucial points in Mullanpur

PBKS vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score, Match Updates and HighlightsTwo struggling sides Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans are set to clash in the crucial IPL 2024 fixture at Mullanpur's Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Shikhar Dhawan-less Punjab suffered a heartbreaking nine-run defeat while chasing 193 against Mumbai Indians in the last game and slipped to ninth position in the points table.
Shubam Gill's Gujarat were bowled out on 89 by Delhi Capitals, their lowest-ever IPL total, in the last match. Gujarat are yet to register two back-to-back wins in the IPL 2024 and are placed in the eighth position with three wins in seven games in the points table.