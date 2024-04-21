PBKS vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Desperate Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans target crucial points in Mullanpur

Hello and welcome to India TV's live coverage of today's IPL 2024 Match 37. Punjab Kings are hosting struggling Gujarat Titans at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur with two crucial points up for grabs.

Punjab registered a famous thrilling win while chasing a 200-run target against Gujarat in the first-leg fixture in Ahmedabad this season and are expected to clinch two points today.

So, stay tuned for regular match updates and live scores here.

Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 37th T20 match

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur

Date & Time: Sunday, April 21 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App