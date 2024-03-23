Saturday, March 23, 2024
     
  5. PBKS vs DC IPL 2024 live score: Punjab Kings face Delhi Capitals in campaign opener
PBKS vs DC IPL 2024 live score: Punjab Kings face Delhi Capitals in campaign opener

Rishabh Pant will be leading Delhi Capitals after a gap of one season. On the other hand, Punjab Kings will be led by veteran India cricketer and opening batter Shikhar Dhawan. The PBKS vs DC game will be the first IPL tie at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: March 23, 2024 13:25 IST
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals.
Rishabh Pant is all set to make a comeback to competitive cricket with the second game of the IPL 2024 season to be played between the hosts Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals. The match will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

Both teams have numerous star players who are capable of winning games on their day. Both teams had forgettable outings in the previous season of the IPL and hence will be looking to redeem themselves this time around.

  • Mar 23, 2024 1:14 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Rishabh Pant's return to the IPL

    Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant last played in the IPL against Mumbai Indians on May 21, 2022, and scored 39 runs off 33 balls in a losing cause. He is making his return to the IPL after missing the previous season.

  • Mar 23, 2024 1:03 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Punjab's Predicted Playing XII

    Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma/Shashank Singh, Sam Curran, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

  • Mar 23, 2024 1:00 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Delhi's Predicted Playing XII

    David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Kumar Kushagra, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

  • Mar 23, 2024 12:54 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Afternoon, folks!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second game of the ongoing IPL 2024 tournament to be played between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals. Today is the first double-header day of the 17th edition of the IPL. Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all the latest updates from the fixture.

