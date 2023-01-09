Follow us on Image Source : GETTY AUS vs SA Sydney Test: Pat Cummins suggests changes in catch review process after latest controversy

Australia’s skipper Pat Cummins has called for the review of the Decision Review System (DRS) in case of ground catches after three separate incidents in the Sydney Test raised a big debate. Marnus Labsuschagne and Dean Elgar were the victims of the close call process which has led to the debate with separated opinions. The Aussies failed to win the final Test against South Africa on Sunday after it ended in a stalemate but clinched the series 2-0.

Cummins Opens up on controversy

Speaking to cricket.com.au after the drawn Test on Sunday, Steve Smith conceded his day-four grab, a one-hander off Dean Elgar at second slip, probably touched the turf. But Smith, like Simon Harmer when he took a low catch off Marnus Labsuschagne on day three, was adamant his final-day snare going forward to an edge off Nathan Lyon's bowling was clean.

"I feel for the umpires in that sort of situation. I don't really know the answers but there has to be a way to improve it," said Cummins.

"As it currently stands, it's really hard to give a batter out. If there's any kind of doubt it goes the batter's way.

"With a couple of camera angles really slowed down it's pretty hard … I do feel for 'Ketts' (Kettleborough) up there. I don't know the answer but there surely there can be some small changes we can make to get a bit more definitive answers,” the Aussies skipper concluded.

In both those instances, the on-field umpire's soft signal was 'out', indicating they agreed with the fielder that the catches were legitimate. Australian players have suggested they thought Harmer's catch was also fair. Smith conceded himself there was enough doubt over his diving grab off Elgar where he appeared to slide the ball along the grass in the act of completing the catch.

Smith considers himself unlucky

Sunday's call on Smith’s second catch came under the microscope, with experts suggesting the elevated profile of the Sydney wicket table created the illusion the ball was closer to the grass than it really was. The use of topsoil over time means the SCG square, like other non-drop-in pitch Test venues in Australia, sits slightly higher than the rest of the outfield.

The Aussies will next be in action in the Test format in February when they take on India in the first Test match in Nagpur. While Cummins will lead the side, they are expected to be without Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc, with the former recovering from a thumb injury.

