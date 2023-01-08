Pat Cummins opens on 'Big' Test series vs India, wants everything at disposal to take Rohit Sharma's men

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australia will travel to India for a four-match Border-Gavaskar test series

The Australian Cricket team will travel to India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in February 2023. Australia, who defeated South Africa in the Test series by 2-1, will play four World Test Championship Test matches against Rohit Sharma's men. The series is expected to be a crucial contest in perspective of the WTC final standings. Meanwhile, Aussie captain Pat Cummins has opened up on the big tour to India.

Speaking after a drawn Test against South Africa in Sydney, Cummins said that the Test series against India will be a big one and he wants everything at his disposal to challenge the Men in Blue. "I think our squad will have basically all possibilities. It's a big series, so we want everything at our disposal," Cummins said.

Australia went with Ashton Agar in the final test as Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc were nursing their injuries. A left-arm spinner Agar, could not grab a wicket in the match but Cummins feels that he will be crucial for the Indian series. "Ash will be there, a left-arm orthodox … he'll absolutely be there. It wasn't an audition at all (for the India tour). This wicket's a bit different to India, it wasn't really spinning out of the middle of the wicket. An Indian wicket sometimes really breaks up, even from the middle of the wicket, and a left-arm orthodox becomes a bit more effective against right-hand batters. I thought he did really well," Cummins added.

Meanwhile, Nathan Lyon will lead the spin attack as he has been Australia's most vital cog in the spin department over the years. Cummins feels having Travis Head along with Lyon will be good for the team. "Trav is a slightly different off-spin bowler to Nath (Lyon), a bit flatter which could be really helpful over there. I've been really happy with how he (Head) has bowled, and probably under-bowled him even in this game. So he'll be a big part of our team over there," Cummins said.

