Pat Cummins achieves major milestone as captain, Nathan Lyon goes past Courtney Walsh in Test wickets

Australian bowlers dominated Day 2 of the first Test match against New Zealand to take complete control on Friday. Nathan Lyon led the attack to bowl out the hosts in their first innings on just 179 at Wellington's Basin Reserve.

Cameron Green's sensational 174* off 275 balls helped Australia post 383 in their first innings and then bowlers stole the limelight with a couple of records. Lyon took four wickets and went past the legendary West Indies bowler Courtney Walsh's tally of most Test wickets.

The experienced spinner now has taken 521 wickets in 239 Test innings and closing in on Glenn McGrath's tally of 563 wickets in red-ball cricket.

Meanwhile, captain Pat Cummins also claimed Daryl Mitchell's valuable wicket to enter record books. He completed 100 Test wickets as a captain and became the only 10th cricketer to achieve this rare feat.

Cummins has now taken 100 wickets in 47 Test innings as captain at an impressive average of 23.84 with seven five-wicket hauls. Cummins became the only second Australian cricketer after Richard Benaud to take 100 Test wickets as a captain and the first-ever pace cricketer for his country.

The World Cup-winning captain also became the first-ever cricketer to take 100 Test wickets as a captain in the ICC World Test Championship history. Cummins has taken 264 Test wickets at an average of 22.44 so far and is Australia's highest-ranked bowler in the ICC Test bowling standings.

Meanwhile, Glenn Phillips scored another crucial fifty and pacer Matt Henry scored a quick 42 to drag the Kiwis from 113/7 to a total of 179 in the first innings. Lyon took four for 43 while Jos Hazlewood bagged two wickets for the travelling side

New Zealand also replied with captain Tim Southee dismissing Steve Smith on a duck and Marnus Labuschagne on two runs to stumble Australia to 13/2 at the end of Day 2's play in Wellington.