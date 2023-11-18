IND vs AUS: Pat Cummins calls 33-year-old Indian star 'big threat' for Australia in World Cup 2023 final

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pat Cummins and Indian team players.

After holding their nerves in the semifinals of the ODI World Cup 2023, India and Australia are one step short of the ultimate glory in cricket. Following one and half months of riveting action, the World Cup is set to get its champion in a day as two proud teams will have a go at each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. A day before the clash, Australia skipper Pat Cummins called an Indian star to be a big threat to his team going into the final.

The Indian team is in some red-hot form in the tournament and their bowlers have been right on the money. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj have terrorised the opposition batters in the tournament. Aussie skipper Cummins is aware of it and called Mohammed Shami a 'big threat' for them in the final clash. "Mohammed Shami is a big threat, India are a pretty well-rounded side," Pat Cummins said on the Indian pacer.

Playing at your home has advantages: Cummins

The Aussie star then opened on the potential pitch that is set to be on offer in the final, citing that a host nation has advantages. "It's obviously the same for both teams. No doubt playing on your own wicket, in your own country has some advantages. But we play a lot of cricket over here," the speedster said.

He also highlighted that several Aussie players have won the World Cup before and they know the experience of it. "It's an even match. There are 6-7 guys who won in 2015, so they know that feeling and won't be afraid to go out there be brave and take the game on," the 30-year-old added.

