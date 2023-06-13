Pakistan star bowler Shaheen Afridi doubtful to start in WTC 2023-25 cycle

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pakistan cricket team

Pakistan's star pace bowler Shaheen Afridi is reportedly doubtful to start in the World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle as he is likely to miss the two-match series against Sri Lanka. Afridi, who is currently plying trade in the T20 Blast for Nottinghamshire, is expected to miss the series due to workload management in an ODI World Cup year. Sri Lanka will announce the schedule of the series anytime soon.

According to Pakistan's Geo Super, Afridi is likely to miss out on the series due to workload management. He last played for Pakistan in July 2022 and was on an injury break from the format. His return can further be delayed now with Pakistan starting their march in the new WTC cycle.

The WTC 2021-23 ended with Australia reigning supreme after their win over India in the showdown clash at The Oval. Pat Cummins' Australia registered a cakewalk 209-run win over Rohit Sharma-led India in their defence of 444. The next Test championship cycle begins with the much anticipated five-match Ashes series, starting on June 16 at Edgbaston.

Notably, Pakistan are unlikely to play the two ODI matches against Sri Lanka. The two teams were reportedly mulling over the possibility to play two 50-over games but that is likely to be dropped. Afridi, who is playing in the T20 Blast, recently opened on benefits to play such leagues. "We play with and against such players who perform at the international level too. So it becomes easier to plan the way I should be bowling to them later on," Shaheen said last month as quoted by Geo News.

"So it’s good for the personal experience but also will be helpful to enhance my performance which will indeed be very beneficial later on for the World Cup preparations and to build a good momentum before that," he added.

