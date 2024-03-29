Pakistan to tour Ireland in lead-up to ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Friday, March 29, 2024
     
Pakistan have a busy schedule ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in June in the Caribbean and the USA. They will compete against New Zealand (NZ) in a five-match T20I series at home in April.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: March 29, 2024 12:10 IST
Pakistan cricket team.
Pakistan cricket team.

Pakistan are slated to play a three-match T20I series against Ireland starting May 10 as a part of their preparation for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the USA and the Caribbean. The PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) has revealed the tour itinerary for the fans according to which the series opener will be played on May 10.

All the three games of the series will be organised at the Castle Avenue in Dublin. The bilateral series against Ireland is part of a 12-match-long preparatory window that Pakistan have ahead of the T20 World Cup in June.

The 2009 T20 World Cup winners kick off their 12-match-long run-in with a five-match T20I series at home against New Zealand starting April 18. The tour will conclude with the fifth and final fixture on April 27.

Pakistan will get a 13-day break before the first T20I against Ireland. The 3rd T20I between Ireland and Pakistan will be played on May 14.

Pakistan will then fly to England for a four-match T20I series starting May 22. The first T20I will be played in Headingley, Leeds and the fourth fixture will be organised at the Kennington Oval in London on May 30.

Notably, Pakistan, who have been placed in Group A, will play their first game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on June 6 against the co-hosts United States (USA) at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. They will then take on their arch-rivals India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 9.

Pakistan's tour of Ireland 2024

Date Match Venue
10 May 1st T20I Castle Avenue, Dublin
12 May 2nd T20I Castle Avenue, Dublin
14 May 3rd T20I Castle Avenue, Dublin

Pakistan's tour of England 2024

Date Match Venue
May 22 1st T20I Headingley, Leeds
May 25 2nd T20I Edgbaston, Birmingham
May 28 3rd T20I Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
May 30 4th T20I Kennington Oval, London

 

