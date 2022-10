Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets

PAK vs BAN, T20I tri-series: Led by Babar Azam, the Pakistan cricket team on Thursday defeated the Bangladesh side to end the league stage on a high note. The boys in green edged past the Bangla side at Hagley Oval, Christchurch as they chased down the target of 174 with 7 wickets in hand. Notably, Pakistan had already qualified for the finals and is now set to face hosts New Zealand in the finals clash.

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News