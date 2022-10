Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Indian women team reach finals of the Women's Asia Cup 2022

IND-W vs THAI-W: The Indian women's team on Thursday thrashed the Thailand side by beating them by 74 runs in the first semi final of the Women's Asia Cup 2022. The women in blue proved to be too much for the Thai side as they dominated the contest in both departments. With this win, India have reached the finals of the Women's Asia Cup 2022.

More to follow...

