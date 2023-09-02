'Padosiyon ke TV bach gaye': Ex-India cricketer takes brutal dig at Pakistan after rained out Asia Cup clash

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam shake hands after India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 clash was called off

The highly-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan ended in a dull no result in Kandy on Saturday, September 2 as the rain relented in the third game of the 2023 edition of Asia Cup. The rain interrupted a couple of times during India's innings before the heavens poured heavily in the innings break, rather decisively as the players didn't come back on. There was hope in the wee hours when the inspection took place at 9 PM local time as the players had started warming up but the rain came again and it wasn't to be.

It can be said that the rain saved both teams as 267 was a tricky total which India won't be entirely happy with and Pakistan would have been a little doubtful about. However, it must be said that it was a remarkable comeback for India, who were struggling at 66/4 at one point before Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya took their side to safer shores.

The DLS adjusted target was going to be 226 in 36 overs when the game was about to be resumed at around 9:20 PM, but thankfully for Pakistan, the heavens opened up again denying any possible chance of the match.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan was quick to take a dig at Pakistan and their people referring to their old habit of breaking television sets after losing a cricket match to India. Pathan wrote, "Bahot saare Padosiyon ke TV bach gaye aaj (A lot of TVs of neighbours got saved today)."

With this result, Pakistan became the first team to qualify for the Super Fours with three points having won the tournament opener against Nepal. India will now have to beat Nepal in their next game on Monday, September 4 to confirm their qualification to the next round.

