'A real legend' - Yuvraj Singh lauds Stuart Broad as latter draws curtains on 'incredible' Test career

Former India cricketer and a two-time World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh has congratulated England's Stuart Broad on an "incredible" Test career and hailed him as "one of the most feared red ball bowlers, and a real legend."

Both Yuvraj and Broad were involved in some of the most iconic matches during their on-field clashes. While it was Broad who got the better of Yuvraj on a lot of occasions, Yuvraj's six-hitting assault on Broad during the ICC World Twenty 20 2007 at the Kingsmead in Durban is still fresh in the minds of cricket fans around the world.

Yuvraj Singh's Tweet:

The Nottingham-born was at the receiving end of Yuvraj's brutal onslaught after Broad's teammate Andrew Flintoff sledged the Punjab-born and it fired him up.

Coincidentally, Broad also recalled the incident during the press conference after the end of day 3 of the ongoing 5th Ashes Test at The Oval. Reflecting on the same, Broad mentioned that his understanding of the game was not as good back then as it is now. He also told that since the game was a "dead rubber" and not a knock-out affair helped him in coping up well with the contest.

"Yeah, it was obviously a pretty tough day. What would I have been: 21, 22? [22] I learnt loads. I pretty much based a whole mental routine through that experience knowing that I was left very short as an international performer in that moment. I'd rushed my preparation. I didn't have any sort of pre-ball routine. I didn't have any focus, particularly, and I started building my 'warrior mode' that I call it after that experience," said Broad.

"Ultimately, of course, I wish that didn't happen. I think what really helped me was it was a dead rubber, so it didn't feel like I'd knocked us out of the World Cup or something. But I think it steeled me up to make me the competitor I am to this day and has driven me forward a huge amount," he added.

