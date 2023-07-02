On this day: Jasprit Bumrah smashes Stuart Broad for world record 35 runs in an over in a Test match - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah smashed 35 runs in a over of Stuart Broad which is a record in Test cricket

July 2, 2022, Jasprit Bumrah, the star Indian pacer, mostly known for his fast bowling skills smashed his England counterpart Stuart Broad for 35 runs in an over. In the rescheduled fifth Test between India and England, Broad just kept bowling bouncers to Bumrah after Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant frustrated the English bowlers at Edgbaston. However, unfortunately for Broad, he kept bowling short and Bumrah just kept pulling and hooking as he smashed four fours and two sixes while one was no-ball and there were five wides too.

It was a world record created in fun as Broad now holds an unwanted feat of giving away the most number of runs in one over in Tests and in T20Is. Brumrah broke record of Brian Lara, George Bailey and Keshav Maharaj, who all had smashed 28 runs off an over each in Test matches.

Most runs in an over in Test cricket

35 - Jasprit Bumrah vs Stuart Broad (IND vs ENG, 2022)

28 - Brian Lara vs Robin Peterson (WI vs SA, 2003)

28 - George Bailey vs James Anderson (AUS vs ENG, 2013)

28 - Keshav Maharaj vs Joe Root (SA vs ENG, 2020)

27 - Shahid Afridi vs Harbhajan Singh (PAK vs IND, 2006)

27 - Harry Brook vs Zahid Mahmood (ENG vs PAK, 2022)

Despite the lower-order fightback against England by India, which helped the visitors post a 416-run total in the first innings, India lost the match as the hosts chased down 378 runs in the final innings without breaking a sweat. England batters, Jonny Bairstow in particular, proved to be too good for the Indian team as they came out all guns blazing and tracked down a huge target in 76.4 overs.

England levelled the series 2-2 after India were ahead in four matches they played during the original schedule in 2021.

