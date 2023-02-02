Follow us on Image Source : GETTY ODI World Cup 2023: Dropped from central contract NZ chief selector Larsen makes big claim about THIS star

New Zealand chief of selector Gavin Larson has made a big claim about star bowler Trent Boult and hopes he could feature in the ODI World Cup later this year in India. Boult, 33, was recently dropped from the central contract by Cricket New Zealand but have not closed the door for him to make a return to the team with the experience he has gained with national side.

Larson hopes for Boult’s return

Larsen told SENZ Mornings, "The door is very much open," adding that Boult is in constant talks with head coach Gary Stead.

"Gary and Trent talk on a regular basis. We all know Boulty's pedigree, his experience and just what a great match-winner he is and has been over the years for us," he said.

Larson claimed that New Zealand won't stop working with him and want him to be part of the team’s furniture. The Blackcaps have been in excellent form in the International Cricket Council (ICC) events and reached the finals of the last two ODI World Cups.

"We want him to be involved, we'd love him to be involved, we understand entirely his situation so we will keep working with him," Larsen said.

"We've got a World Cup at the end of the year and I've got my fingers crossed that if the stars align that we'll have a certain Trent Boult opening the bowling for us."

New Zealand third time lucky?

As things stand, New Zealand will look to get over the line in the ODI World Cup pursuit having lost in the 2015 edition to Australia and then in the 2019 edition to England. The latter occasion was more excruciating as New Zealand lost in the Super Over despite the contest ending all square after 50 overs and the Super Over.

A win in the ODI World Cup later in the year would put together the missing piece in the puzzle for them. They also lost in the 2021 T20 World Cup final to Australia but did bring an ICC Trophy home in the form of the World Test Championship (WTC) in 2021 where they beat India in the final.

