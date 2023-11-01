Wednesday, November 01, 2023
     
  5. NZ vs SA: Quinton de Kock breaks multiple World Cup records with 4th century

South Africa opener Quinton de Kock has plundered records in the ongoing World Cup in India. He has already scored a massive four centuries in the mega event this year. His 4th ton of the tournament came against New Zealand on Thursday (November 1) at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: November 01, 2023 19:05 IST
World Cup 2023
Image Source : GETTY Quinton de Kock

Every player dreams to score a century at the World Cup for his/her country. But Quinton de Kock has stunned many with four tons in a single World Cup with the latest one coming against New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on November 1 (Thursday). He smashed 114 runs with 10 fours and three wickets to help his side post a massive total of 357 runs for the loss of four wickets in 50 overs. 

With this knock, he broke a couple of massive records in the World Cup history. De Kock took his tally to 545 runs in seven matches in the mega event now going past Kumar Sangakkara in the list of most runs scored by a wicketkeeper in a single World Cup edition. Sangakkara had amassed 541 runs in 2015 World Cup when he had also scored four tons for Sri Lanka.

Most runs scored by a wicketkeeper in a single World Cup edition

Players Runs scored World Cup edition
Quinton de Kock 545 2023
Kumar Sangakkara 541 2015
Kumar Sangakkara 465 2011
Adam Gilchrist 453 2007

Quinton de Kock also broke GIlchrist's all-time record as he hit three sixes during his record-breaking outing in Pune. As soon as he hit his first six of the innings, the left-hander went past the former Australian cricketer in the list of most sixes hit by a wicketkeeper in ODI World Cups. Gilchrist hit 19 maximums during his World Cup career and De Kock has smacked 22 sixes now. MS Dhoni is also part of this list with 15 sixes to his name in the World Cup tournaments in the ODI format.

Most sixes by a wicketkeeper in ODI World Cups

Players Sixes Hit
Quinton de Kock 22
Adam Gilchrist 19
Mark Boucher 15
MS Dhoni 15

