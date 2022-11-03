Follow us on Image Source : BLACKCAPS/TWITTER Team New Zealand

NZ vs IRE, T20 World Cup Live Streaming: When and where to watch New Zealand vs Ireland on TV, online

New Zealand are set to lock horns with Ireland in the 37th match of the T20 World Cup on Friday. In the points table the New Zealand are at first position and Team Ireland are on fifth position.

Here are all live streaming details:

When will the New Zealand vs Ireland match be played?

The match will be played on 4th November, Friday.

What is the venue for the New Zealand vs Ireland match?

The match will be played at The Adelaide Oval.

At what time will the New Zealand vs Ireland match start?

The match will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Where can we watch the New Zealand vs Ireland match?

The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the Australia vs Ireland match?

The match will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

What are the full squads?

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little, Simi Singh, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Stephen Doheny

