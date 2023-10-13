'Not deported': Pakistan anchor Zainab Abbas issues clarification for sudden exit, apologises for past tweets

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Zainab Abbas

Pakistan anchor Zainab Abbas has reacted for the first time ever since she suddenly left India three days ago in the middle of the World Cup. She was in the country to cover the mega event but returned home with rumours stating that she was deported after her past social media posts went viral. However, she has issued clarification on the same now stating that she felt 'intimidated and scared' by the reaction online.

Abbas took to X, formerly Twitter, and apologised for her past activities on social media and claimed she is not the same person today. However, Zainab stated that many felt it was best for her to go back home after heavy social media backlash. She also added that there is no immediate threat to her and her family's safety.

"I was neither asked to leave nor was I deported. However, I felt intimidated and scared by the reaction that was unfolding online. And even though there was no immediate threat to my safety, my family, and friends from both sides of the border were concerned. I needed some space and time to reflect on what had transpired. I understand and deeply regret the hurt caused by the posts that were circulated. I wish to make clear that they do not represent my values or who I am as a person today. There is no excuse or space for such language, and I sincerely apologise to anyone who was offended," she said in a statement posted in her tweet.

Amidst the heavy backlash, a Delhi-based lawyer also filed a complaint with the Delhi police cyber cell against Zainab Abbas after her old tweets went viral. He also asked for an FIR to file under under section 153A, 295, 506, 121 IPC and section 67 of the IT Act.

