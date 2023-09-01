Nicholas Pooran, Mohammad Rizwan pull out from BBL draft, Peter Siddle returns to Melbourne Renegades

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Nicholas Pooran and Mohammad Rizwan

Wicket-keeper batters Nicholas Pooran and Mohammad Rizwan have handed a big blow to Big Bash league organisers as the duo have pulled out from the draft of the upcoming season. West Indies star Pooran and Pakistan's gloveman Rizwan were set to be platinum picks in the draft. However, the league provided an update on the duo, stating that both have withdrawn from the September 3 draft.

There was no specific reason given for the absence of Pooran and Rizwan but neither of the two were expected to be available for the complete season, which will be played from 7th December to 24th January. However, it is understood that Pooran's commitments with West Indies for a series against England in December and his ILT20 stint in January may have affected the BBL decision. Meanwhile, Rizwan's availability was also in doubt as he is set to feature for Pakistan in the three-match Test series against Australia in December.

Peter Siddle returns to Melbourne Renegades

Meanwhile, Australian pacer Peter Siddle has put pen on paper with his former franchise Melbourne Renegades. Siddle makes a return to the club after 8 years after being part of Renegades from 2013-2015. Siddle's joining adds more experience to the team with the likes of Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch and Jon Wells already providing a wealth of experience.

Speaking on Siddle's move, Renegades General Manager James Rosengarten hailed the development as a fantastic result. "We've made a concerted effort to add more experience to our playing list this off-season, so to welcome 'Sidds' back to the Renegades, alongside the additions of Adam Zampa and Nathan Lyon is a fantastic result," Melbourne Renegades General Manager James Rosengarten said.

"Sidds is well respected not just for his contributions with the ball over a long period of time, but for his leadership, tactical awareness and broader knowledge of players and the T20 landscape.

"He has plenty of existing relationships within our playing group and we know he will be an important contributor for us not only on the field but with all the other attributes he brings that help build successful teams."

