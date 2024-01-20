New Zealand vs Pakistan pitch report: How will surface at Hagley Oval in Christchurch play in 5th T20I?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shaheen Afridi and Finn Allen during the 3rd T20I in Dunedin

Pakistan will eye for some consolation when they clash against New Zealand in the fifth and last T20I match at Christchurch's Hagley Oval on Sunday morning. Hosts New Zealand are leading the series 4-0 and will be looking for a whitewash against the struggling Pakistani side.

Shaheen Afridi-led side suffered a seven-wicket defeat in the fourth game at the same venue on Friday. Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips scored unbeaten 70-plus knocks to help the Kiwis chase down a 159-run target without any trouble.

Pakistan haven't won an international game in the last 78 days and since Babar Azam left captaincy duties across formats. New Zealand have rested Daryl Mitchell for the last game with youngster Rachin Ravindra coming in the team.

Hagley Oval, Christchurch Pitch Report

Christchurch's Hagley Oval offers a balanced surface in t20 cricket. Pace bowlers always find extra bounce at Hagley Oval but batters can score big once settled. The average first innings score here is 164 with teams batting first winning only five of 12 T20I matches so far. New Zealand easily chased down a 159-run target in the fourth T20I game here with pace bowlers from both sides making an impact.

Hagley Oval, Christchurch T20I numbers game

Matches played - 12

Matches won batting first - 5

Matches won batting second - 7

Average first innings score - 164

Average second innings score - 136

Highest total - 208/5 by New Zealand vs Bangladesh

Highest total chased - 177/3 by Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Squads

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Will Young, Ben Sears, Rachin Ravindra

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi (c), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Usama Mir, Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Haseebullah Khan, Sahibzada Farhan, Abrar Ahmed