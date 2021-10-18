New Zealand vs Australia Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to Watch NZ vs AUS Warm-Up Match Online

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES New Zealand vs Australia Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: Get full details on when and where to watch NZ vs AUS Live Streaming Cricket Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports.

On Monday, October 18 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 2, Abu Dhabi, New Zealand will face Australia in Match 11 of the T20 World Cup warm-up matches. This will be both teams' first warm-up match, and both will be hoping to gain a win so they can build some momentum heading into the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Missing live cricket action online? Here are the full details on when and where to watch New Zealand vs Australia Live Online, 2021 T20 World Cup (2021 T20 WC) Warm Up Match and TV Telecast.

The NZ vs AUS (New Zealand vs Australia) will be the warm-up match of the 2021 T20 World Cup (2021 T20 WC), which be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 2, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

At what time does New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match start?

New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match?

New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match will take place on October 18 (Monday).

How do I watch live streaming of New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match?

You can watch New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match?

You can watch New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match on the Star Sports network.

What are the squads for New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match?

New Zealand squad Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Mark Chapman, Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Todd Astle, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

Australia squad Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steven Smith, Ashton Agar, Dan Christian, Daniel Sams, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Nathan Ellis, Pat Cummins