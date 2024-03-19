New Zealand set to add Fleming, Shane Bond to coaching staff for T20 World Cup 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Kane Williamson and Gary Stead will be hoping for another good show for New Zealand in the T20 World Cup

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) is likely set to bring in a couple of their legendary players and experienced coaches Stephen Fleming and Shane Bond as part of their support staff for the T20 World Cup 2024 in the Caribbean and the United States. Fleming, who was part of the Black Caps squad for a couple of away series last year and in the 2021 T20 World Cup as a consultant when New Zealand reached the final of the tournament in the UAE, will bring a wealth of experience having been coach of Super Kings franchises across the globe.

Under Fleming, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have won five titles in the IPL while leading Joburg Super Kings to playoffs twice in SA20 and has also been part of the franchise's satellite side in the United States' Major League Cricket Texas. As far as Bond is concerned, the former Kiwi pacer is likely to assist Gary Stead while taking over the bowling department as New Zealand are yet to fill the bowling coach role left by Shane Jurgensen last year after the World Cup.

Bond too has been globetrotting in the coaching role. After being involved with the Mumbai Indians till last year, Bond has taken up the role of bowling coach at Rajasthan Royals and was the head coach at Paarl Royals in SA20 this year. Bond has been a head coach of Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL) in the past.

As per New Zealand Herald, the two legendary players are likely to be added to New Zealand's coaching staff for the tournament, who come with a wealth of experience in the backroom staff. New Zealand will hope to gain as much as they can from their knowledge as they chase their first T20 title. New Zealand are the only team apart from England to qualify for semis in the last three editions of the tournament.

New Zealand play a five-match T20 series against Pakistan in April, probably with their B side with first-choice players involved in the IPL before the big tournament in June.