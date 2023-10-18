Netherlands captain Scott Edwards breaks Kapil Dev's 36-year-old World Cup record, against South Africa

Follow us on Image Source : AP Scott Edwards stood tall to score an unbeaten 78 off 69 balls against South Africa amid Netherlands' stunning win in World Cup 2023

The season of upsets has just begun as the Netherlands followed in Afghanistan's footsteps to stun South Africa in Dharamsala in their third ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match on Tuesday, October 17. Not being a full-member nation, the significance of this win increases multifold, especially after the Dutch found themselves in a spot of bother in a 43-overs-per-side clash.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma opted to bowl first with rain around in Dharamsala and the bowlers responded as the Dutch were reduced to 50/4 and then 141/7 in 34 overs before the tide turned. Dutch captain Scott Edwards who saw all the drama unfold from the other end shifted gears after Roelof van der Merwe provided inspiration with a few lusty blows. They just kept hitting and feasted on the stubborn slower-short-ball plan as Edwards brought up his fifty.

Van der Merwe got out after scoring 29 off 19 and Aryan Dutt joined the skipper to further punish the Proteas. Edwards kept ticking the scorecard at the other end. While Dutt hit three sixes to stay unbeaten on 23 off 9 balls, Edwards hit 10 fours and a six to score 78* off 69 deliveries.

Edwards' 78* is the highest score by a captain batting at No. 7 or lower in World Cup history. The Dutch skipper surpassed former India captain Kapil Dev's 36-year-old record, who scored 72* against New Zealand in the 1987 World Cup. Overall, the record belongs to Nathan Coulter-Nile, who smashed a 60-ball 92 against the West Indies in the 2019 World Cup.

Highest score by captains batting at No.7 or lower in World Cup

78* - Scott Edwards (NED vs SA), 2023

72* - Kapil Dev (IND vs NZ), 1987

72* - Heath Streak (ZIM vs NZ), 2003

68 - Dasun Shanaka (SL vs SA), 2023

The finish that the Netherlands got with the bat, scoring 104 runs off the last nine overs laid the foundation for what was going to be an unforgettable night for the Dutch cricket and people. The Netherlands bowling attack was on the money right from the start as Van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren and Logan van Beek helped the Men in Orange bowl out South Africa for 207, who took it rather easy with the bat.

Latest Cricket News