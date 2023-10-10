Mustafizur Rahman trips, escapes nasty injury after Joe Root pulls out really late while batting - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Joe Root pulled out of the batting crease pretty late as Mustafizur Rahman tripped and fell during England-Bangladesh World Cup match

England came back strongly with the bat after a scratchy start in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against New Zealand, to pummel Bangladesh on a good batting surface in their second game in Dharamsala on Tuesday, October 10. England were put in to bat first by Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan and a career-best 140 from Dawid Malan and a second consecutive half-century by Joe Root helped the Jos Buttler-led side get to 364-run total despite a late collapse where they lost seven wickets for 68 runs.

Mahedi Hasan took four wickets and even though he was expensive, he was the most successful bowler for his side. Shoriful Islam too bowled well as he was on a hat-trick at one point after dismissing Liam Livingstone and Joe Root in consecutive balls. Root, who wasn't in good form before the World Cup has turned it around with two back-to-back 70-plus scores as he smashed a 68-ball 82. However, during his innings he almost became a reason for an injury to Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman.

Rahman ran in to bowl the first delivery of the 22nd over to Root before the batter pulled out at the last minute. The left-arm pacer was through his action and to avoid releasing the ball, he stopped in his run-up. The last-minute thought meant he stuttered and tripped and twisted his right foot. Rahman was on his haunches and started limping.

He got some treatment and then was ready to bowl again. Thankfully, there was no damage done and he got through his overs later on well.

Watch the video here:

Malan reckoned that the new ball was coming on nicely but when it got older it started gripping and the wicket slowed up. Hence, batting first was a blessing in disguise for England even though they are a chasing side. Bangladesh have already lost two wickets and chasing down 365 at this point looks like a mountain to climb for them.

Latest Cricket News