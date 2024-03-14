Mushfiqur Rahim heaps praise on Najmul Hossain Shanto for 'one man show' against Sri Lanka in 1st ODI

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Najmul Hossain Shanto.

When Sri Lanka posted 255 runs on the scoreboard in the first ODI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, there was a feeling in their camp that they had enough to defend.

The thought seemed correct for the initial six overs of play as the Sri Lankan pacers made early inroads into the Bangladeshi batting order and reduced the Bangla Tigers to three for 23.

However, the complexion of the game changed dramatically as soon as Najmul Hossain Shanto arrived at the crease and the Sri Lankan attack was pushed on the back foot. The Bangladesh captain stitched a 69-run stand for the fourth wicket with Mahmadullah to wrestle some momentum back in the favour of the hosts.

While Mahmadullah got out after scoring a run-a-ball 37, Shanto kept at it and eventually won the game for the Bangla Tigers by six wickets.

Shanto put together an unbeaten 165-run stand with Mushfiqur Rahim (73* off 84 balls) and broke the back of Sri Lanka's bowling attack.

Shanto was fluent in terms of his approach in the middle and never missed a boundary-hitting opportunity. The southpaw scored 13 boundaries and two maximums during his unbeaten 122-run-knock and dealt in singles and twos to never let the required run rate fly out of control.

Rahim lavished praise on the newly-announced Bangladesh captain after the game and mentioned that leadership brings the best out of him.

"Shanto thoroughly deserved the century. He was excellent. It was a one-man show tonight. I think leadership brings out the best in some individuals. Shanto is definitely one of them. He really enjoys the captaincy. Shanto is the sort of guy who has the mentality to take responsibility as a challenge. I knew that he would score runs at the highest level," Mushfiqur was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.