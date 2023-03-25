Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about Brabourne Stadium

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Brabourne Stadium (File Photo)

Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the first game of the Women's Premier League on March 26, Sunday. Before all the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the match - Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

​Pitch Report - MI vs DC

The average 1st innings total in T20 match at this venue is 165. It decreases to 150 runs in the 2nd innings. The deck at Brabourne Stadium is generally great for batters. The wicket is offers bowlers with slow turns. In the final match of WPL, it is expected to be the case.

Will Toss Matter?

Out of 2 T20 matches played at this venue, no match has been won by the team batting first. On the other hand, the team chasing has won 2 times. The ground is favourable for the team bowling second, and if common sense prevails, the skipper winning the toss might want to bat first.

Brabourne Stadium - The Numbers Game

Basic T20 Stats

Total matches: 11

Matches won batting first: 5

Matches won bowling first: 6

Average T20 Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 165

Average 2nd Innings scores: 150

Score Stats for T20 matches

The highest total recorded: 209/4 (20 overs) by AUSW vs ENGW

The lowest total recorded: 96/10 (17.4 overs) by ENGW vs AUSW

The highest score chased: 199/3 (18.4 overs) by ENGW vs INDW

The lowest score defended: 172/8 (20 Overs) By AUSW vs INDW

Full Squads -

Mumbai Indians Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Humairaa Kaazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, and Jintimani Kalita.

Delhi Capitals Squad: Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Alice Capsey, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhter, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, and Aparna Mandal

