MUM vs MP, Ranji Trophy Final, Day 3: Madhya Pradesh trail by 3 runs

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@BCCIDOMESTIC) Sharma and Dubey resurrect MP

Ranji Trophy Final 2022: Taking the attack back to the Mumbai bowlers, Yash Dubey and Shubham Sharma batted as if they were on a different level altogether. Mumbai, who are playing their 47th final and are in the hunt for their 42nd title had the game in their clutches till the time Yash Dubey and Shubham Sharma walked out to bat. To Mumbai's surprise, the pitch did not have a lot to offer and they struggled throughout. Sensing the opportunity at their hand, Dubey and Sharma kept on tonking the Mumbai bowlers for runs and stitched together a 222-run stand for the second wicket. Here is a look at both these players and how far they have come riding on some amazing performances.

Yash Dubey

The right-handed Yash Dubey is one of the best batsmen in Madhya Pradesh's lineup. The innings that he had played against Kerala on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match is one innings to be remembered. Dubey makes Madhya Pradesh's batting look extremely dangerous and will want to be in his best touch to give his team every chance of winning the trophy. Dubey, who is born in Jabalpur has scored 1339 runs in 21 matches, across 33 innings at an average of 46.17 with two tons and six fifties. Madhya Pradesh's hope largely depends on Dubey, the more he bats, they will have a greater chance to win the trophy

Shubham Sharma

The Indore-born batsman has been a valuable addition to Madhya Pradesh's team as he can bowl a bit of right-arm offbreak too. Sharma made his first-class debut in 2013. He can make notable contributions as he also is a very agile and adept fielder. In his first-class career Sharma has scored 1914 runs across 37 matches and 59 innings with six tons and eight fifties.

Madhya Pradesh (Playing XI): Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri(w), Shubham S Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Aditya Shrivastava(c), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Parth Sahani, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Anubhav Agarwal, Gaurav Yadav,