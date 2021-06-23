Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI On this day in 2013: MS Dhoni completed hat-trick of ICC trophies as India clinched Champions Trophy

It was on this day, eight years ago, when MS Dhoni added another feather to his crammed hat. The ex-India skipper achieved a remarkable feat in 2013 as he became the first captain in history to complete a hat-trick of ICC trophies.

Dhoni's brigade defeated England by a whisker to lift the Champions Trophy in a rain-curtailed clash at Edgbaston. After being put to bat in a final that was reduced to 20 overs per side, India managed to notch up a modest 129/7, with Virat Kohli top-scoring the batting chart.

Virat Kohli scored a 34-ball 43 before Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with a 33-run cameo at the end, helping India breach the 120-run mark.

In response, England were reduced to 46/4 before the Eoin Morgan-Ravi Bopara duo added a twist in the tale. The pair put on 64 runs for the fifth wicket and it looked like the match was slipping away from India's hands. However, the duo's departure made the final sway towards the Men in Blue.

England ended up losing the title match by five runs as Dhoni etched his name on the record books. The ICC also recalled India's triumph and paid tribute to the former India skipper.

"23rd June 2013, ICC Champions Trophy final @msdhoni becomes the first captain in history to complete a hat-trick of ICC trophies: Trophy 2007 @t20worldcup Trophy 2011 @cricketworldcup Trophy 2013 Champions Trophy," wrote the ICC.

"#OnThisDay in 2013, Round pushpin Edgbaston, Birmingham. The @msdhoni-led #TeamIndia beat England to lift the ICC Champions Trophy," tweeted the BCCI.