MS Dhoni gives young cricketer ride on his bike after training session in Ranchi | WATCH

Known for his unparalleled love for bikes, former India captain MS Dhoni gave a ride to a young cricketer after a training session in Ranchi. In a video being circulated on social media, Dhoni can be seen taking a budding cricketer on his Yamaha RD350 in his home city of Ranchi.

The netizens have shared the video on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. "Nothing to see here. Just MS Dhoni living his best semi-retired life and a very lucky young cricketer who got a lift on his YAMAHA RD350," an account named Jharkhand Jatra wrote in the video shared. The fan can be seen posing for the camera in a selfie mode and enjoying the moment with the legendary cricketer.

Dhoni seems to enjoying his post International cricket period. He enjoyed his holidays in the USA recently and was also spotted at the US Open. Dhoni was seen sitting in the stands at the US Open Quarterfinal match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev earlier in the month. The Indian star was also seen playing golf with former USA President Donald Trump.

In competitive cricket, Dhoni was last seen in action during the Indian Premier League 2023. Dhoni helped his side CSK win a record-equalling fifth IPL title. The 42-year-old was seen struggling with a knee issue but did not miss games for his franchise. The former Indian captain underwent surgery for his knee in Mumbai after the competition ended.

The wicket-keeper batter was also asked about his plans in IPL as the fans eagerly wait for Dhoni to be in action. "Circumstantially if you see, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love and affection I have been shown wherever I have been this year, the easy thing would be for me to say "Thank you very much", but the tough thing for me is to work hard for another 9 months and come back and play at least 1 more season of IPL. A lot depends on the body, I have 6-7 months to decide. It will be more like a gift from my side, it's not easy for me but that's a gift. The way they've shown their love and affection, I think that's something I need to do for them," Dhoni said after the IPL final.

