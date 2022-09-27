Most T20 Runs: Suryakumar Yadav eyes Dhawan's record for most runs for India in calendar year in IND vs SA

Suryakumar Yadav is all set to break Shikhar Dhawan's record for most runs in a calendar year for Team India as they take on South Africa on Wednesday in the first T20I. As things stand Suryakumar needs eight more runs, having already scored 682 in 20 matches. The Indian star batter has been scoring runs for fun and is currently the leading run-scorer in 2022 as well.
If Surya does manage to score the eight runs he will surpass Shikhar's tally from 2018 when he managed to score 689 runs. With a host of matches remaining, the Mumbai Indians (MI) star will be looking to score 1000 T20I runs, with a minimum of 11 matches still to go.
Most Runs in a Calendar year for India
|Year
|Name
|Runs
|2012
|Virat Kohli
|471
|2013
|Yuvraj Singh
|77
|2014
|Virat Kohli
|385
|2015
|Rohit Sharma
|128
|2016
|Virat Kohli
|641
|2017
|Virat Kohli
|299
|2018
|Shikhar Dhawan
|689
|2019
|Virat Kohli
|466
|2020
|KL Rahul
|404
|2021
|Rohit Sharma
|424
|2022
|Suryakumar Yadav
|682
In the previous match, he went past Virat Kohli's tally of 641 runs which he had scored in 2016. Compared to Shikhar and Virat, Suryakumar has been excellent with his approach which has seen him score a hundred and four fifties in 2022.
SKY takes India home against Aussies
In the last match against Australia, he played a crucial role in getting India over the line. The talented batter played a brilliant 69-run knock that consisted of five fours and five sixes and along with Virat Kohli put together a match-winning partnership of 104 runs for the third wicket.
The list features Virat on multiple occasions has been India's leading run scorer in 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2019. Rohit Sharma also features twice on the list in 2015 and 2021 while KL Rahul was India's highest runscorer in 2020.