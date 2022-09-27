Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Most T20 Runs: Suryakumar Yadav eyes Dhawan's record for most runs for India in calendar year in IND vs SA

Suryakumar Yadav is all set to break Shikhar Dhawan's record for most runs in a calendar year for Team India as they take on South Africa on Wednesday in the first T20I. As things stand Suryakumar needs eight more runs, having already scored 682 in 20 matches. The Indian star batter has been scoring runs for fun and is currently the leading run-scorer in 2022 as well.

If Surya does manage to score the eight runs he will surpass Shikhar's tally from 2018 when he managed to score 689 runs. With a host of matches remaining, the Mumbai Indians (MI) star will be looking to score 1000 T20I runs, with a minimum of 11 matches still to go.

Most Runs in a Calendar year for India

Year Name Runs 2012 Virat Kohli 471 2013 Yuvraj Singh 77 2014 Virat Kohli 385 2015 Rohit Sharma 128 2016 Virat Kohli 641 2017 Virat Kohli 299 2018 Shikhar Dhawan 689 2019 Virat Kohli 466 2020 KL Rahul 404 2021 Rohit Sharma 424 2022 Suryakumar Yadav 682

Image Source : GETTYVirat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav

In the previous match, he went past Virat Kohli's tally of 641 runs which he had scored in 2016. Compared to Shikhar and Virat, Suryakumar has been excellent with his approach which has seen him score a hundred and four fifties in 2022.

SKY takes India home against Aussies

In the last match against Australia, he played a crucial role in getting India over the line. The talented batter played a brilliant 69-run knock that consisted of five fours and five sixes and along with Virat Kohli put together a match-winning partnership of 104 runs for the third wicket.

The list features Virat on multiple occasions has been India's leading run scorer in 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2019. Rohit Sharma also features twice on the list in 2015 and 2021 while KL Rahul was India's highest runscorer in 2020.

