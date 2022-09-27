ICC Women's rankings: Harmanpreet Kaur storms into top five, Hayley Matthews tops all-rounders list

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Harmanpreet Kaur in action.

ICC Women's Players rankings: After India scripted history and clean-swept England in the three-match ODI series, the Indian players have made big strides in the recently released MRF Tyres ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings. Harmanpreet Kaur, who scored a century and a half-century against the English team has climbed four spots to reach the fifth spot in the batter's list. Meanwhile, Renuka Singh has risen 35 spots in the bowlers' list to now rank 35th in the rankings.

Also, West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews has notched up three places after a brilliant all-round show against New Zealand and has taken the top place in the all-rounders' rankings. Meanwhile, fast bowler Renuka SinghAlso, India's legendary speedster Jhulan Goswami, who appeared in her final ODI series before calling it a day has finished fifth on the list of bowlers in the ODI format.

Latest Cricket News