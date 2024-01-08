Mohammed Shami likely to miss two matches in IND vs ENG Test series, Surya doubtful starter for IPL | Reports

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mohammed Shami and Suryakumar Yadav.

In a major update on Mohammed Shami and Suryakumar Yadav, the star Indian players are likely to stay away from cricketing action for some more time. Shami, who is out of the Indian team due to an ankle injury, is likely to miss the first two matches of the India vs England Test series. Whereas Suryakumar Yadav is reportedly suffering from a hernia and would need to undergo surgery for it.

Shami had an issue with his ankle during the World Cup 2023, a tournament where he displayed his best. He is still not bowling and would need to prove his fitness at the NCA. "Shami hasn’t even started to bowl, he will have to go to NCA and prove his fitness. He looks doubtful for the first two Tests against England. Whereas in Yadav’s case, he will take more time than expected. After his hernia operation, it might take up to eight-nine weeks for him to start training. Hopefully, he will be fit during the IPL," a BCCI source said as quoted by the Indian Express.

Surya has sports hernia, doubtful starter for IPL

Meanwhile, the T20 beast Suryakumar Yadav is also set to stay on the sidelines as he is reportedly having a sports hernia. SKY will be undergoing surgery in Germany, TOI reported. "SKY was recently diagnosed with a sports hernia. He is currently recuperating at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. In two-three days, he will fly for Munich, Germany, to get operated for it. It means that he certainly won’t be playing for Mumbai this season in the Ranji Trophy and is likely to miss the initial games for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL," a BCCI source said as quoted by the English Daily.

Notably, Surya had also suffered an ankle injury and underwent surgery for the same. He suffered an injury to his ankle during the India vs South Africa T20I series. SKY is not part of the T20I squad for the Afghanistan series and is expected to stay for some weeks.

As in Shami's case, he bowled at his best in the ODI World Cup and was given a rest from the next assignments. Shami was named in India's Test squad for the South Africa series but was not cleared by the BCCI medical team. He is now likely to miss the initial two games against England. The India vs England Test series will start from January 25, while the second match will be played from February 2.