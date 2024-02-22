Mohammed Shami injury: 3 players who can replace the fast bowler in Gujarat Titans squad for IPL 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mohammed Shami

Gujarat Titans have been dealt a huge blow as their ace pace bowler Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). A BCCI source has confirmed to PTI about the development as it has also been stated that the cricketer will need a surgery on his left ankle and will be leaving for the UK very soon. Shami's absence will definitely hurt the Titans who won the IPL in their debut season in 2022 and made it to the final last season.

Shami had won the purple cap last year with 28 wickets to his name in 17 matches at an average of 18.61 and he will be missed in IPL 2024. Gujarat Titans will now be looking for a replacement fast bowler but certainly, they won't get a player of Shami's calibre in the squad. Moreover, the franchise cannot pick an overseas player as replacement either as all their slots are filled.

Meanwhile, let us have a look at three possible options for Shami's replacement in GT squad:

It was surprising to see Nagarkoti not getting a bid at the IPL 2024 auction. He has played 12 matches in his IPL career so far picking up five wickets and has played for Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals. He has played 25 T20 matches so far and picked up 19 wickets. Though his numbers in the shortest format are not inspiring, the youngster is immensely talented and can emerge as surprise pick for Gujarat Titans if he is signed as replacement.

Sandeep Warrier last played in the IPL in 2021 and has gone unsold since then. The fast bowler has experience of playing 72 T20 matches and has accounted for 63 wickets so far. In IPL, he has played five games thus far picking up just two wickets and will be keen on performing well if he is picked as Shami's replacement. Warrier has pace that can trouble the opposition batters and GT might need it in their bowling attack in Shami's absence.

Ishan Porel is unlucky to not have played more than one IPL match in his career so far. Three years have passed since and he went unsold even in IPL 2024 auction. But Shami getting ruled out might open up a chance for him to feature in the upcoming season. Porel has played 29 T20 matches in his career picking up 40 wickets. His economy of 7.17 is really good and Gujarat Titans can look at him as a potential replacement for Shami.