Mithali Raj blasts Harmanpreet Kaur for 'disgraceful and atrocious' behaviour in 3rd ODI against Bangladesh

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur has found herself in the firing line of not just the International Cricket Council (ICC) but also several former Indian cricketers after her outburst in the third and final ODI of the series against Bangladesh. Not one or two but Harmanpreet lost her cool in the game with respect to umpiring decisions as she damaged the property (hitting the stumps), publicly called out the umpiring decisions and then disrespected the opposition captain - all in the same match.

Former India all-rounder Madan Lal, ex-Indian women's team captain Diana Edulji and now former skipper Mithali Raj have come down heavily on Harmanpreet regarding her conduct. Mithali said that now there are eyeballs on women's cricket and one should conduct themselves in a dignified manner since there are young kids watching the game, who would want to emulate their favourite stars.

“Harmanpreet is a good player and is a role model for a lot of kids. One has to conduct themselves in a dignified manner on and off the field as responsible cricketers.

“Earlier, women’s cricket did not have much coverage, or presence on the social media; now everything is in the public domain and all actions are emulated by aspiring kids who want to take up the sport," Mithali wrote in her column in Hindustan Times.

Mithali said that the game shouldn't be above the individuals and aggression and emotions should be expressed only to a certain extent while calling her behavior at the post-match presentation towards her opposition number Nigar Sultana Joty - taunting to call the umpires to pose with the trophy - disgraceful.

"A team is expected to show respect to the opposition, especially in this particular series where one must give credit to Bangladesh for how they played and fought hard. This is good for the sport, for women’s cricket. If it is true what is being reported in the media in respect to Harman’s behaviour towards the opposition captain during the photo session with the trophy, it is simply disgraceful and atrocious.

"It is okay to be aggressive and show emotions to a point, but one shouldn’t forget the game is above individuals. While Harman’s anguish is understandable, her behaviour shouldn’t be condoned. Also, what happens in the match should be left there," she further added.

ICC slapped Harmanpreet with various sanctions including a fine of 75 per cent of her match fees and four demerit points amounting to ban of two white-ball matches, which means that the Indian captain may miss the quarter-finals and semi-final in the Asian Games.

