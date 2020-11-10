Watch: Mitchell Starc throws bat in anger after skipper declares with him closing on maiden century

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mitchell Starc (right) with Sean Abbott in Adelaide on Tuesday.

A fuming Mitchell Starc was seen throwing away his bat in anger during a first-class match in Australia on Tuesday after his team New South Wales called off the innings with him just a few runs short of his maiden century at the level.

The incident happened during NSW Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania at Park 25 in Adelaide when NSW captain Peter Nevill declared the innings with a huge 572/6 on the board for the side. Starc was batting at 86* off 132 deliveries with Sean Abbott at 102 at the other end. Abbott was not the only batsman to score a ton with as many as three batsmen chipping in with centuries for NSW.

Starc was certainly miffed and made his feeling apparent when he entered the team’s tent right outside the field by tossing the bat on the ground. The Australia star, highest first-class score is 99 which came against India in 2013, then threw his inside the dressing room as well. This was Starc’s 103rd red-ball first-class match for NSW

Peter Nevill declared while Mitch Starc was on 86*...



The quick wasn't too happy! #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/NQLTkh1L0w — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 10, 2020

Skipper Nevill did manage to weather the storm after pacer Trent Copeland picked two wickets in remaining 13 overs of the day to leave Tasmania stuttering at 26/2, still trailing by 321 runs while chasing 347.

Earlier in the day, New South Wales declared their innings on 522 for 6. Centuries from Nick Larkin, Moises Henriques and Sean Abbott helped them recover from a disastrous first innings where they were all out for just 64. In reply, Tasmania had scored 239.

