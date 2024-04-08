Mitchell Marsh injury: Delhi Capitals all-rounder to be out of action for at least for a week?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mitchell Marsh

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Mitchell Marsh missed the game against Mumbai Indians due to a hamstring injury on Sunday (April 7) and he is likely to be out of action at least for a week more. Their assistant coach Pravin Amre confirmed the development by stating that his injury is a 'worrying sign' for the team. Marsh has undergone scan for his issue and the reports of the same are expected to come in around seven days.

"A few of our players are injured, and the worrying sign is Mitch Marsh. He has gone for a scan and the physios will give us a report in a week's time. Then we will come to know what the exact situation is. Whether he can [play the entire season] or not depends on the reports," Amre said after DC's 29-run loss against MI on Sunday. If the injury is serious, Marsh could even get ruled out of the remainder of the season and his current injury also leaves Australia worried having already locked him as a captain for the T20 World Cup.

Sourav Ganguly had earlier confirmed that Marsh had picked up the injury during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) while bowling. He had returned with figures of 1/37 in three overs and bagged a second-ball duck before with his Australia teammate Mitchell Starc dismising him.

As for the Capitals, Kuldeep Yadav is also injured due to a groin niggle and has not played in last three matches. Even Mukesh Kumar missed a couple of matches due to injury but Pravin Amre was confident of the pacer returning for next against Lucknow Super Giants on Friday (April 12). Moreover, he also stated that Kuldeep might miss a couple more matches before returning.

"We have to start winning but have been set back by a few injuries. In the first game, Ishant [Sharma] couldn't bowl two overs. Then Mukesh got injured. Kuldeep has not played three games. Marsh has a hamstring injury. They are our main players and whoever comes [in for them], they are not as effective because it is like A players vs B players there," Amre added.