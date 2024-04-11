MI vs RCB: Five-star Bumrah, Ishan-Suryakumar charge Mumbai Indians to dominant win at Wankhede

Follow us on Image Source : AP Mumbai Indians players against RCB at the IPL 2024 on April 11, 2024

Mumbai Indians recorded a big seven-wicket over struggling Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Wankede Stadium on Thursday. RCB posted 196 despite Jasprit Bumrah's five-fer but explosive knocks from Ishan Kishan and Suryakyumar Yadav boosted Mumbai to their second win in the IPL 2024.

Coming into this fixture with just one win, both teams produced a memorable game with five batters recording fifties and Bumrah producing a sensational five-wicket haul. With their fifth loss of the season, RCB remain in the ninth position in the points table while Mumbai jumped to seventh place.

RCB made four changes to their playing eleven in the hope of a second win of the season with English all-rounder Will Jacks replacing Cameron Green. Mumbai also handed debut to spinner Shreyas Gopal who replaced veteran Piyush Chawla.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Akash Madhwal.

More to follow...