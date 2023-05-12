MI vs GT Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch 57th match of IPL 2023 on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MI batters in action

Mumbai Indians will face Gujarat Titans in the 57th match of the Indian Premier League on the 12th of May, Friday. Both teams will want to register win in the high-voltage game to increase their chances into the Playoffs. Before we deep dive into the action, here are the live-streaming details of the match.

When is the MI vs GT, 57th Match IPL 2023?

May 12, Friday

At what time does MI vs GT, 57th Match of IPL 2023 start?

7:30 PM IST. Toss at 7 PM IST.

Where is the MI vs GT, 57th Match of IPL 2023 being played?

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Where can you watch MI vs GT, 57th Match of IPL 2023 on TV?

Star Sports Network

Where can you watch MI vs GT, 57th Match of IPL 2023 online?

Jio Cinema

Full Squads -

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Ramandeep Singh , Tristan Stubbs, Vishnu Vinod, Sandeep Warrier, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Dewald Brevis

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Joshua Little, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal

IPL 2023: FAQs

How are the teams divided into groups for the league stage?

10 teams are divided into two groups of 5 teams each.

Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

What are the rules for the league stage matches?

Each team will play 2 matches with teams of the other group and 1 match against the teams of their own group in the league stage match. For example: RCB (Group B) will face KKR (Group A) twice and CSK (Group B) once during the league stage.

How can the teams qualify for the Playoffs?

The top 4 teams will qualify for the playoffs.

